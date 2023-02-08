35 social welfare and tribal welfare children qualify for IIT-JEE advanced

February 08, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Fifteen students of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educatonal Institutions Society secured a percentile above 90 in the JEE Mains Phase I. About 510 out of 773 students who had appeared for the JEE Mains Phase I from TTWREIS Gurukulm have qualified for appearing for IIT JEE advanced from both tribal welfare and Eklavya model residential schools.

This number is greater than 467 put together after II phase of JEE mains last year. Around 16 students had secured more than 90 percentile, 59 students secured more than 80 percentile and 114 students secured more than 70 percentile. Among the toppers are G. Lokesh (96.18741), M. Chanti (95.73522), J. Balaji (94.8287), B. Upender (93.41868) and N. Sandeep (92.32766).

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society said that more than 20 students secured a percentile above 90. Around 698 out of 1,492 students who appeared for the JEE Mains Phase I from TSWREIS Gurukulm are now qualified for appearing for IIT JEE advanced from social welfare residential schools.

About 21 students secured more than 90 percentile, 111 students secured more than 80 percentile, and 227 students secured more than 70 percentile. Among the toppers are D. Pallavi (98.48), S. Rama Krishna (98.34), M. Ranjith (98.32), N. Vishnu (94.21) and P. Lokesh (94.06), said a press release.