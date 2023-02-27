35 Sikligar families get 2BHK houses in Nirmal

February 27, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - NIRMAL

Thanks to the intervention of the Telangana Sikh Society (TSS), around 35 poor families of Sikligars (descendants of the prestigious weaponry and ironwork artisans of Sikh faith) secured a roof over their heads with the allotment of 2BHK houses by the Nirmal district administration here.

Endowments Minister A.Indrakaran Reddy, who was apprised of the miserable condition of the homeless families of Sikligars by the TSS, ensured sanction of 35 double-bedroom houses to them, sources said.

Thus, the dream of the marginalised families of Sikligars, who eke out a living as blacksmiths, of owning houses has been realised.

Nirmal Collector K. Varun Reddy handed over the 2BHK houses to the families in the presence of TSS president and retired IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon at Nagnaipet in Nirmal on Saturday.

The district administration has earmarked 35 guntas of land for building a Skill Development Centre and provided 10 sewing machines for the women Sikligars.

The TSS gifted cooking gas stoves to each of these families and the Guru Nanak Mission Trust donated cooking gas connections to them, a press release said.