35 lakh farmers in TS benefitted from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, a Centrally sponsored scheme on the lines of Rytu Bandhu but with several filters to identify beneficiaries, has completed one year and enrolled 34.81 lakh farmers which is about half their total strength in Telangana.

The scheme was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on February 24.

Observers feel the assistance of ₹ 6,000 per annum provided under the scheme as an income support to all landholding farmers’ families had not had much impact on agriculture because of the small size of amounts transferred to their bank accounts. A sum of ₹ 2,000 was transferred to accounts in three instalments but the periodicity of release was not maintained. The releases were made irrespective of the seasons and at odd intervals to suit nationwide interests.

The Samman Nidhi is applicable solely to BPL families as against comprehensive coverage of farmers based on their land holdings in Rytu Bandhu. The acreage was not a parameter but family, irrespective of its holding, was considered in Samman Nidhi.

Sources expressed the hope that the scheme would be beneficial to farmers if it was streamlined systematically. It could supplement the income of farmers under Rytu Bandhu wherein they get ₹ 5,000 per acre per season. Farmers accessing Rythu Bandhu were also eligible for Samman Nidhi provided they fulfilled the criteria.

The scheme excluded Income-Tax payees, government employees above Class IV, retired employees other than subordinate services, public servants, professionals and land holders above below poverty line. The Centre had so far released over ₹ 50,850 crore to about 8.46 crore farmers out of the targeted 14 crore in the country. The scheme was initially meant for farmers holding land up to two hectares but it was extended to cover all farmer families irrespective of the size of their holdings from June 1 last year.