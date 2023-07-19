35 gates of Lakshmi barrage lifted, coal production disrupted as monsoon turns vigorous

July 19, 2023 04:11 am | Updated 04:11 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY/BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

As the inflows to the Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district increased to 2.22 lakh cusecs, 35 crest gates of the barrage were lifted on Tuesday evening.

Outflow from the barrage stood a little over 2.30 lakh cusecs at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The barrage has 9.64 tmcft of water against its gross capacity of 16.17 tmcft, sources said. With the monsoon turning vigorous, many parts of north Telangana received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

Eturunagaram Mandal in Mulugu district recorded 71.3 mm rainfall, Dahegaon mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district received 63.2 mm rainfall and Gangadhara mandal in Karimnagar district recorded 68.6 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, overburden removal work was disrupted at the Gouthamkhani Opencast Project (GKOC) in Kothagudem following heavy rain that lashed the coal belt on Monday night, sources added.

The official machinery in Khammam district has been kept on alert following the forecast of heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds in the next 24 hours.

