348-km Regional Ring Road to decongest Hyderabad: Tamilisai

15 March 2021 15:38 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, during her address to the joint session of Legislative Assembly and the Council, made an announcement about the 348-kilometre Regional Ring Road (RRR) intended to decongest traffic in the city.

State government has got the centre’s nod for the RRR to be constructed via Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Choutuppal, and Shadnagar, 30 kilometres away from the Outer Ring Road. The government is keen and committed to complete the land acquisition and start works on the project as early as possible, Ms.Soundararajan affirmed.

Delivering her 78 minute marathon address, Ms.Soundararajan read out the list achievements by the government, and said it is striving forward with mammoth confidence by “overcoming the anti-progressive elements who intend to create obstacles in the development”.

Telangana stood at the top place among the progressive states in the entire country in distributing fruits of progress to all the sections, she said and added that it was acknowledged by many National and International organisations of repute.

Speaking of the Comprehensive Land Records Rectification and Purification Programme, Ms.Soundararajan said about 95 per cent of the land records were given clarity of ownership rights, and new passbooks issued, thanks to which close to 60 lakh farmers are getting their Rythu Bandhu assistance. Launch of Dharani portal has removed discretion of officials, simplified processes, eliminated corruption and has brought in transparency, she said.

Citing the NASSCOM report that the IT exports in the state may reach 1.4 lakh crore in 2020-21 despite COVID-19 effect, Ms.Soundararajan said the state is achieving progress even in adverse conditions. The country’s economic survey 2020-21 has stated that the Telangana State had been one among the few states that could recover economically faster from the financial crisis created by the pandemic.