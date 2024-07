Cyberabad Police recovered 345 stolen and lost mobile phones in the last 30 days which were handed over to owners today. The devices were recovered by the IT Cell and Social Team using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The recovered mobile phones were handed over to their respective owners today at Cyberabad Commissionerate, DCP Crimes K. Narasimha said. Citizens can report lost mobile phones directly on the CEIR portal from any part of the country.

