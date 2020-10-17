34 remain in fray in Dubbak bye-election

SIDDIPET

17 October 2020 20:13 IST

12 nominations rejected during scrutiny

As many as 12 nominations were rejected by the officials during scrutiny for Dubbak bye-election. With this 34 candidate remain in the fray.

The process of nominations for bye-election began on October 9 and last day for filing nominations was October 16. Last day for withdrawal is October 19. Election will be held on November 3 and counting will be taken up on November 10.

For the first time in the country, the administration made efforts to offer postal ballot for those aged more than 80 years, differently-abled apart from those who are suffering with COVID-19. Officials are making efforts in this direction and collecting the data to take necessary steps.

Top leaders of all political parties are already busy campaigning in the constituency. With the process of scrutiny getting completed, the tempo of campaigning is expected to rise.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao is already busy campaigning for over a month and he had already visited almost all the villages. He has been trying to attract youth and disgruntled leaders from other political parties.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Lok Sabha members A. Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and others have already visited some of the areas in the constituency and participated in the campaign.

Coming to the BJP, party State president Bandi Sanjay was present during the filing of nomination by party candidate M Raghunandan Rao. However other party leaders were yet to take active part.