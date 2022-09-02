33 new BC residential schools from Oct. 11

15 new degree colleges from Oct. 5; land for Atmagaurava Bhavans on Sept. 8

15 new degree colleges from Oct. 5; land for Atmagaurava Bhavans on Sept. 8

Thirty-three new Backward Classes welfare residential schools, one each for the districts, would start functioning on October 11 and 15 new residential degree colleges on October 15, Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar said.

The decision was taken at a review meeting held by the Minister here on Friday with the officials of the department. He stated that site allotment documents to BC communities that had formed into community-wise single association/body for the construction of Atmagaurava Bhavans would be distributed on September 8.

Thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning 310 residential schools for BC communities so far, the Minister said the new residential schools and degree colleges were being established with high standards. He asked the authorities to identify lands for construction of own buildings for the new residential schools and colleges by coordinating with the district ministers and local legislators concerned.

As assured by the Chief Minister in the past, new degree colleges would come up at Halia, Devarakadra, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Wanaparthy and 10 other places erstwhile district-wise, Mr. Kamalakar said.

On allotment of sites for Atmagaurava Bhavans community-wise, the Minister said 41 communities were already allotted 87.3 acres land in Kokapet and Uppal Bhagayath and a funding of ₹95.25 crore for construction of the bhavans. The Minister stated that 24 communities had already taken land allotment documents by all associations within a community forming into one body.

The Minister asked the authorities to make arrangements for providing free coaching facility by BC Study Circles to communities’ students vying for 80,025 jobs notified by the government. In addition to 12 study circles, coaching facility would be provided at 50 study centres soon for Groups, DSC and other competitive exams to benefit over 25,000 aspirants in all.

Principal Secretary (BC Welfare) B. Venkatesham, Secretary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential Educational Society Mallaiah Battu, BC Study Circles Director Alok Kumar and other senior officials of the BC Welfare Department participated in the meeting.