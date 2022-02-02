₹ 32.54 crore sanctioned to renovate 61 mortuaries

Upgradation became important as PME is to be conducted round-the-clock

A long pending demand to renovate mortuaries in Telangana government hospitals could be fulfilled in coming months. The State government on Wednesday has accorded administrative sanction of ₹32.54 crore for renovation and upgradation of 61 mortuaries in the State. The proposals to upgrade the facilities and estimates for the work were tabled several times earlier.

Forensic Medicine doctors have been requesting for the works as the existing infrastructure in the mortuaries is based on four to five decades old model.

Besides this, another reason which called for the renovation was recent permission by Union Health Ministry to conduct post mortem examinations (PME) round-the-clock.

“The important physical resources in mortuaries are the table on which post mortem examination (PME) is conducted, drainage system, and freezers. Upgraded tables are made of stainless steel, designed in a way that blood does not spill on the ground. We might get these resources,” said a forensic medicine doctor. Good lighting systems, rooms to take rest, additional staff, are needed to conduct PMEs round-the-clock.

The stench emanating from some of the mortuaries, how people had to cover their noses with a piece of cloth when they stepped into the facilities, was pointed out by heads of hospitals earlier. Lack of sufficient freezers which led to issues in preserving bodies and family members missing out on funerals too was pointed out.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao said that out of the ₹ 32.54 crore sanctioned for the renovation and upgradation of the mortuaries, ₹ 11.12 crore has been allotted to 10 State teaching hospitals, and the balance ₹ 21.42 crore is for 51 hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP). Altogether, there are 113 mortuaries in the State.

Of all, the major share of ₹ 5.9 crore is for Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary. Highest number of PMEs are conducted there, and the mortuary at Gandhi Hospital. The expenditure (₹ 32.54 crore) will be drawn from Aarogyasree revolving fund. The Minister for Health said that they will add 16 more hearse vehicles to the existing fleet of 50.