325 new COVID cases logged

HYDERABAD

28 August 2021 19:46 IST

Telangana’s COVID-19 caseload went up by 325 cases on Saturday as 78,787 samples were put to test. The results of 1,864 persons was awaited.

The new infections included 80 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 26 from Karimnagar, 24 from Khammam, and 22 from Warangal Urban. No case was detected in Nirmal district.

The total case tally now stands at 6,57,119.

Two more coronavirus patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 3,869.

The State had 6,065 active cases by Saturday evening.