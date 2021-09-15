324 new COVID cases detected in TS

HYDERABAD

15 September 2021 21:37 IST

The State recorded 324 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,62,526. While 73,323 samples were examined, results of 2,062 were awaited.

The new infections included 79 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 24 from Khammam, 22 from Karimnagar, 19 from Nalgonda and 18 from Rangareddy. No case was detected in Mulugu and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts.

One more COVID-19 patient died. With this, the death toll has reached 3,899.

