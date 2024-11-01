32 students of tribal welfare school in Asifabad fall ill after having contaminated water

HYDERABAD

Thirty-two students of Tribal Welfare Ashram School in Asifabad fell ill allegedly after having contaminated water and food at a government hostel in Wankidi mandal on Thursday.

The students complained of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea after they had dinner on October 30. They were immediately taken to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Wankidi mandal headquarters, from where they were shifted to Asifabad Community Health Centre (CHC).

Another batch of students complained of the same symptoms on October 31.

One of them is in a critical state and is undergoing treatment in Mancherial, two are under observation at the Wankidi PHC and 29 others were discharged.

Sources said that the issue could be triggered due to contaminated water. The borewell of the government school, run by the Tribal Welfare Department, is beside a drainage pipeline, the sources added.

This is the third such case within a week, raising concerns about the hygiene conditions in residential schools. On October 25, 14 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) of Nyalkal, Zaheerabad, fell ill with severe cough and skin rashes. Two days later, 53 students of KGBV in Mutharam mandal, Peddapalli district, fell ill with the same symptoms.

The district administration, including Medical and Health department officials, have initiated a probe.

