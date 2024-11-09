32 STPs taken up by BRS govt. to cleanse Musi: MLAs

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ridiculed the claims made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stating that his government is taking up Musi Rejuvenation Project only for the benefit of Musi command area farmers in Nalgonda district and making money.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, BRS legislators D. Sudheer Reddy and K. Venkatesh Yadav stated that the previous government had taken up construction of 32 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with the sole aim of protecting the interests of Nalgonda farmers by preventing sewage water reach their fields to damage crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sudheer Reddy said that then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had appointed him as the chairman of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation and of the 32 STPs taken up with over ₹3,800 crore estimated cost, eight were completed or nearing completion. However, the Congress Government was provoking Nalgonda farmers by hiding the facts like STPs set up by the previous government.

He denied the Chief Minister’s allegation that the BRS was creating hurdles in the rejuvenation of Musi as it was the BRS Government that had taken up the task of construction of STPs.

Demanding that the government extend compensation and implement a relief and rehabilitation package as per the provision of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, he said the BRS had been demanding a proper R&R package and if denied it was assuring the poor of coming in the way of bulldozers to save their homes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.