 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

32 STPs taken up by BRS govt. to cleanse Musi: MLAs

₹3.8k crore STP project was to protect Nalgonda ryots’ farm fields from sewage water

Published - November 09, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLAs D. Sudheer Reddy and K. Venkatesh Yadav speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Saturday.

BRS MLAs D. Sudheer Reddy and K. Venkatesh Yadav speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ridiculed the claims made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stating that his government is taking up Musi Rejuvenation Project only for the benefit of Musi command area farmers in Nalgonda district and making money.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, BRS legislators D. Sudheer Reddy and K. Venkatesh Yadav stated that the previous government had taken up construction of 32 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with the sole aim of protecting the interests of Nalgonda farmers by preventing sewage water reach their fields to damage crops.

Mr. Sudheer Reddy said that then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had appointed him as the chairman of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation and of the 32 STPs taken up with over ₹3,800 crore estimated cost, eight were completed or nearing completion. However, the Congress Government was provoking Nalgonda farmers by hiding the facts like STPs set up by the previous government.

He denied the Chief Minister’s allegation that the BRS was creating hurdles in the rejuvenation of Musi as it was the BRS Government that had taken up the task of construction of STPs.

Demanding that the government extend compensation and implement a relief and rehabilitation package as per the provision of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, he said the BRS had been demanding a proper R&R package and if denied it was assuring the poor of coming in the way of bulldozers to save their homes.

Published - November 09, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.