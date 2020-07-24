32 Naib Tahsildars for undivided Nalgonda

NALGONDA

24 July 2020 23:57 IST

Additional Collector V. Chandra Shekar inaugurated residual training module for 32 Naib Tahsildars-on-probation, here on Friday.

Of the 257 candidates recruited in the State, 32 were assigned to undivided Nalgonda.

Of them, 12 officers will be retained for Nalgonda, and 10 officers each will be allotted to Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri dists. after completion of the training programme. The probationers were part of the initial training programme at Telangana Academy of Land Information and Management (TALIM), Hyderabad.

Their training here, till August 31, will include introduction to various sections of the Collectorate, district offices, legal section, elections and disaster management, inter-departmental training on government’s flagship programmes and field assignments.

Women officers, 23 of them, outnumber men in the batch.