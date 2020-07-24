32 Naib Tahsildars for undivided Nalgonda

Additional Collector V. Chandra Shekar inaugurated residual training module for 32 Naib Tahsildars-on-probation, here on Friday.
Of the 257 candidates recruited in the State, 32 were assigned to undivided Nalgonda.
Of them, 12 officers will be retained for Nalgonda, and 10 officers each will be allotted to Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri dists. after completion of the training programme. The probationers were part of the initial training programme at Telangana Academy of Land Information and Management (TALIM), Hyderabad.
Their training here, till August 31, will include introduction to various sections of the Collectorate, district offices, legal section, elections and disaster management, inter-departmental training on government’s flagship programmes and field assignments.
Women officers, 23 of them, outnumber men in the batch.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath