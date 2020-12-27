Telangana

317 COVID-19 cases on Friday

Telangana recorded 317 more COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total to 2,84,391. Less cases were detected as only 30,376 samples were put to test. Results of 384 were awaited. Two more people have died.

The new 317 cases include 71 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 27 from Rangareddy, 25 from Medchal Malkajgiri. Zero cases were recorded in Narayanpet and Wanaparthy, and one in Kamareddy. From March 2 to December 25, a total of 66,86,363 samples were examined and 2,84,391 have tested positive for coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 6,618 were active cases, 2,76,244 have recovered, and 1,529 have died.

