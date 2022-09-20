₹ 3.16 lakh worth counterfeit currency seized, one arrested 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 20, 2022 20:53 IST

Gopalpuram police on Tuesday arrested a person and seized from him fake Indian currency notes amounting to ₹ 3.16 lakh.

In all, there were 2,500 notes of ₹ 100 denomination and half-printed notes of ₹ 100 and ₹ 500 denominations. A colour printer, a screen-printing machine and other electronic material were also seized.

According to the police, K. Ramesh Babu of Bandlaguda Jagir, a car mechanic by occupation, was arrested after Gopi Ramaswamy, a fruit vendor near Secunderabad railway station got a ₹ 200 note in exchange for the fruits he sold, alerted the police.

As part of the preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused Ramesh Babu along with his sister Rameshwari learnt about fake currency on YouTube. They purchased the required equipment and started printing currency notes.

They even made videos on YouTube on money visualisation to attract customers. In the process, one security guard S. Anjaiah had got in touch with the two others and bought ₹ 1.30 lakh worth of fake currency notes paying ₹ 50,000.

The police have already remanded Anjaiah in judicial custody. Rameshwari is yet to be arrested. An investigation was opened.

