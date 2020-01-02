3,148 people held for drunk driving across Telangana

A total of 3,148 people were caught during drunk driving checks across the State from December 31 night to 8 a.m. on January 1.
The highest number of 951 was recorded in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits followed by 873 in Cyberabad and 281 in Rachakonda.
Out of this, 1,039 people belonged to age group of 18 to 25 years, 838 belonged to the 26 to 30 years age group, nine were minors and nine were above 60 years.
According to the police, 71 people had Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) over 300 mg for 100 ml, and it was between 200 and 300 mg for 100 ml in 204 people.
In Madhapur area, 198 people were caught for drunk driving, followed by 134 people in Kukatpally and 114 people in Tolichowki. And 99 people were caught in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Begumpet limits.
