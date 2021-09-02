Telangana

313 more test positive in State

Telangana recorded 313 COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total to 6,58,689. While 71,304 samples were examined, results of 2,051 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died.

The new cases include 77 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 28 from Warangal Urban, 21 from Karimnagar, and 18 from Medchal Malkajgiri. No infection was recorded in Medak and Adilabad.

From March 2, 2020, to September 2 this year, a total of 2.47 crore samples were examined and 6,58,689 people tested positive. Of the total cases, 5,809 were active cases, 6,49,002 recovered, and 3,878 died.


