31-year-old Hyderabadi man dies in an accidental drowning mishap in the US

October 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

A 31-year-old man, originally hailing from Hyderabad, passed away on Tuesday in Seminole, the United States (US), while working as a delivery executive.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Mustafa Shareef, formerly a resident of Mallapur in Rangareddy district. Mr. Shareef reportedly slipped and fell into a swimming pool. He is survived by two sons, one of whom is five months old. His wife, Tahera Banu, was living with him in the US.

According to Azam Shareef, the victim’s father who lives in Mallapur, the family received information about his son’s passing on Sunday. “He was there for the past eight or nine months. We request the Government of India to help us in reaching the US,” he said.

The father of the victim said that he wishes to travel to the US with his family and is aware of the difficulties in bringing back the body to Hyderabad. The family, along with Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, have appealed to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar for assistance.