31 women and four transgenders rescued

In an operation focused on preventing street prostitution, the Kukatpally police rescued 31 women and four transgenders and booked five different cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of 49 police officials from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), SHE Teams and Kukatpally and KPHB police conducted a drive on Wednesday night near Bhagya Nagar bus stand, and under the KPHB metro station.

The rescued individuals were produced before the Tahsildar of Kukatpally mandal for a bind-over to ensure good behaviour.

Following the procedure, they will be issued notices under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and released.

This comes shortly after a similar operation was conducted earlier in October in which 22 individuals were rescued. A total of six cases, four in Kukatpally and two in KPHB were booked and the individuals were bound over by the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Kukatpally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.