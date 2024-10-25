GIFT a SubscriptionGift
31 women and four transgenders rescued

Published - October 25, 2024 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In an operation focused on preventing street prostitution, the Kukatpally police rescued 31 women and four transgenders and booked five different cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

A team of 49 police officials from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), SHE Teams and Kukatpally and KPHB police conducted a drive on Wednesday night near Bhagya Nagar bus stand, and under the KPHB metro station.

The rescued individuals were produced before the Tahsildar of Kukatpally mandal for a bind-over to ensure good behaviour.

Following the procedure, they will be issued notices under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and released.

This comes shortly after a similar operation was conducted earlier in October in which 22 individuals were rescued. A total of six cases, four in Kukatpally and two in KPHB were booked and the individuals were bound over by the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Kukatpally.

