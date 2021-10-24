₹31 crore sanctioned for fire-fighting at govt. hospitals

Fire safety measures inadequate at major government hospitals

The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹31 crore to address inadequate fire-fighting systems in government hospitals. An order to this effect was issued on Friday. For several years, fire safety measures have been inadequate at major government hospitals.

The Fire Services department pointed out deficiencies at hospitals under the Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP). All of this was mentioned in Fire Services audit reports.

When minor fire accidents occurred at government hospitals in the last few years, doctors and staff flagged the potential damage to thousands of lives. Several news reports have been published highlighting the inadequate fire safety measures, including in this publication.

As major government hospitals such as Gandhi Hospital, and Osmania General Hospital, are always packed with patients, their attendants, doctors, nurses, and other Health Care Workers (HCW), there was a dire need to have robust fire safety measures.

Senior Health officials said that all these concerns would be addressed as over ₹31 crore was sanctioned. TS Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC), DME, and Commissioner of TVVP were directed to take necessary action.