3094 potholes filled up

Rain damaged roads repaired

GHMC has through a press statement informed that a total 3,094 potholes have been filled up after the recent week-long rains, so as to prevent hassles for the commuters.

The potholes were filled on the roads maintained by private agencies, under the comprehensive road maintenance programme (CRMP), the note said.

Of the total, 763 potholes were filled in LB Nagar zone, 855 in Charminar zone, 447 in Khairatabad, 220 in Serilingampally, 529 in Kukatpally, and 280 in Secunderabad zone, it said.