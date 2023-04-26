HamberMenu
3,056 appointments for special passport drive on April 29

April 26, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has announced a special passport drive to clear the backlog of applications with the first one to take place on April 29.

Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Dasari Balaiah said in a statement that about 3,056 appointments under all categories - tatkal, normal, and PCC will be released. Applicants have to register for appointments through the Passportseva website or mPassportseva app from 4 p.m. onwards on April 27 (Thursday).

The drive will be conducted across five Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in Telangana, including the three locations in the city - Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Tolichowki - and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

Mr. Balaiah said that prior appointments are mandatory, and no walk-in requests will be entertained. The drive comes as a relief to many passport applicants who have been facing long waiting times for appointment availability. The initiative is by the PSP Division in the Ministry of External Affairs to meet the huge demand for passports and the long waiting time for appointments.

The RPO further urged applicants not to approach middlemen, touts or brokers for their passport and passport-related requirements and to make use of this special measure.

