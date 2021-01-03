305 days of pandemic, more than 2.86 lakh infections

In 2020, the State recorded maximum tests, cases in Sept.

On the first day of 2021, Telangana recorded 293 COVID-19 cases and two more deaths due to the infection that has made its presence felt in the State for 300-plus days.

69 lakh samples tested

The first case here was detected on March 2 last year. A total of 69,24,707 samples have been put to test and over 2.86 lakh people have been diagnosed with the virus. The death toll stood at 1,546 as on Friday.

The month-wise cases which increased gradually from March, started to show a downward trend from October onwards.

When 10 months of the pandemic in the last year is considered, the highest tests and cases in a month were recorded in September. Of 16,26,598 samples tested that month alone, a whopping 65,903 cases were detected.

However, in terms of fatality, it was August that saw the maximum deaths at 306 people followed by September with 299 deaths.

New cases in new year

While 26,590 samples were put to test on Friday, 293 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus and results of 658 persons were awaited.

The new cases include 72 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region followed by 34 from Rangareddy, 26 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 22 from Karimnagar. The lowest of one case each was detected in Narayanpet, Nirmal, and Kamareddy districts.