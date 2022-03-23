30,453 vacant posts notified

The Finance department on Wednesday gave its nod for recruitment of 30,453 posts in different departments on Wednesday and this was followed by issuance of orders from the respective departments within a short while. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao convened a meeting with senior officials headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Finance department special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and finalised the number of posts for recruitment in the first phase.

The Police (Home) department took a lion’s share of the vacant posts with 16,587 posts notified for recruitment and the Health department’s share of the posts notified was 12,690. Of the total posts, State Level Police Recruitment Board would fill 16,804 posts, Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (10,028), Telangana State Public Service Commission (3,576) and District Selection Committee (45).

The development follows Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement on the floor of the Assembly about filling up 80,039 vacant posts in the government departments at the earliest.

This was in addition to regularising services of over 11,000 staff working on contract basis in different departments taking the total number of posts to more than 91,000.

According to an official release, notification for the remaining posts would be announced in consultation with the departments concerned and after obtaining approval from the Finance department in the coming days.