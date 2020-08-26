3,018 test positive in Telangana

Cases on the rise with more tests; 10 succumb

Telangana Health department’s drive to increase the number of tests has led to the detection of more COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, 61,040 tests were conducted and 3,018 tested positive, the highest in a day so far.

Over 40,000 tests were conducted on a daily basis from August 21. In the five days (August 21-25), 2,34,016 samples were tested and 12,297 of them were found COVID-positive. Results of 1,176 more samples are awaited.

Officials from the State Health department said that they will continue to conduct more number of tests for early identification, isolation, and treatment of COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, 10 districts recorded over 100 cases. The new cases include 475 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 247 from Rangareddy, 204 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 190 from Nalgonda, 161 from Khammam, 139 from Warangal (Urban), 136 from Nizamabad, 127 from Karimnagar, 103 from Mancherial, 100 from Jagtiyal. a clear indication that cases are on the rise in districts. The toll reached 780 as 10 more COVID-19 patients succumbed on Tuesday.

The total 1,11,688 cases include 25,685 that are active, 85,223 who have recovered, and 780 people who died.

In the 42 State government hospitals, 583 ICU beds and 3575 oxygen beds were available on Tuesday. ICU beds for COVID-19 patients were completely occupied in District Hospitals in Kothagudem, Gadwal, Sircilla Government General Hospital in Suryapet. In case of 170 private hospitals, 1036 ICU beds and 2057 oxygen beds were available.

