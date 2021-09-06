301 new COVID cases detected

Telangana added 301 more cases to its COVID-19 tally on Monday, putting the overall total at 6,59,844. While 67720 samples were examined, results of 1,400 persons were awaited.

The new infections included 70 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 31 from Karimnagar and 22 from Warangal Urban. No case was recorded in Wanaparthy, and only one each was detected in Narayanpet and Medak districts.

Two more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 3,886. Of the total cases, 5,505 were active as of Monday evening.