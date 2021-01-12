301 fresh virus cases in State

HYDERABAD

12 January 2021 23:10 IST

Telangana recorded 301 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,90,309.

The new cases include 58 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 27 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 16 in Rangareddy. No case was recorded from Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal, and only one case was detected in Wanaparthy.

A total of 34,413 persons underwent tests for detection of novel coronavirus on Monday and the results of 675 are awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died.

From March 2 to January 11, as many as 73,12,452 samples have been put to test. Of the total cases, 4,524 are active while 2,84,217 have recovered and 1,568 have died.