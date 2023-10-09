₹30,000-crore Railway works underway in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

October 09, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has affirmed the commitment of the Centre towards development of the rail network across Telangana not only to connect all the main cities but also rest of the country in phases, with over ₹30,000-crore works underway at various sites.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving special focus towards railway network development in Telangana and has allocated about ₹5,000 crore this year alone. He has allocated three Vande Bharat trains – towards Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Bengaluru. New railway lines to Siddipet and others have been commissioned,” he pointed out.

Addressing the gathering before flagging off four trains with extended services from the Secunderabad railway station, the Minister criticised the State government for not providing sufficient land for development of the Secunderabad railway station and the upcoming new passenger terminal at Cherlapally (likely to be ready by January).

“Whether anyone cooperates or not and despite BRS leaders putting up obstacles, we will go ahead with the railway projects to benefit the people. MMTS Phase II has been commissioned with minor works left while the link to Yadadri is on the anvil. Several other projects are undergoing final surveys,” explained the Minister, also the Telangana BJP president.

Mr. Reddy decried “abuse” of railway officials during the function held at Siddipet during the inaugural run and said it “will not be tolerated”. He accused the BRS MLAs of having “destroyed” railway property and said people are sure to “teach them a lesson”.

Later, he flagged off Pune –Hyderabad Express extended upto Kazipet via Bhongir and Jangaon. The Jaipur – Kacheguda Express extended upto Kurnool City via Mahabubnagar and Gadwal, Karimnagar – Nizamabad Express extended upto Bodhan and H.S Nanded – Tandur – Parbhani Express extended up to Raichur. Functions were also held at Kacheguda, Bodhan and Tandur.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the extended services will bring direct train connectivity for the people in northern, central and southern Telangana not only within the State but also to important cities beyond the State. DRM-Secunderabad Bhartesh Kumar Jain and other officials were present.

