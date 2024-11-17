 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3,000 TGSRTC buses to be replaced by electric buses in phases

Published - November 17, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabahkar on Sunday said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has resolved to replace the existing fleet of 3,000 buses operated in the GHMC limits with electric vehicles.

Accordingly, electric buses would be introduced in phases and the required infrastructure would be put in place. The government had earlier put in place a scrapping policy for vehicles older than 15 years, and steps had been taken to establish automated testing centres. The State would join the Vahan Sarathy scheme of the Centre.

New insignia out

Mr. Prabhakar said that, on an average, 20 people were dying to road mishaps in the State daily and that this number must be brought down. The government, therefore, decided to strictly enforce road safety rules. The newly recruited Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, donning uniforms with new insignia, would supervise the enforcement in special vehicles, which would be provided to them.

To a query, he said the government was not against promotions of staff in the Transport Department and that steps had been taken to give promotions to the officers soon.

He made it clear that quality of vehicles is the responsibility of the manufacturer and that there should be no scope for misconceptions about electric vehicles, citing mishaps, which, he said, are rare.

Published - November 17, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.