300 MW private power project mooted at Suryapet

Conceived with two units of 150 MW each, it is estimated to cost ₹ 2,160 crore

A 300 MW private thermal power project, the biggest in the private sector in Telangana, is proposed to be set up by Mecwel Power Private Limited at Vellataru village of Chintalapalem mandal in Suryapet district.

The project, which is conceived with two units of 150 MW each, is estimated at ₹ 2,160 crore on 332 acres, according to the detailed project report which has been submitted to the State-level environment impact assessment authority, which in turn referred it to the Central government for environmental clearance.

A senior power official told The Hindu that, as of now, the Telangana State transmission corporation has no intention to float tenders for long-term purchase of power from the new generator as the corporation is focussed on trying to meet the the power demand of the State from its own generating stations. He said The Electricity Act, 2003, provides setting up of power projects in private sector anywhere in the country.

The DPR envisages evacuation of power generated by the company to Telangana Power Generation Corporation’s 220 kv substation at Pulichintala hydel dam project. The first unit shall be commissioned in 27 months from the Notice to Proceed, and the second unit after an interval of three months.

The project is proposed to be executed by twelve engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts. It was planned at a time when the capacity addition assumption was based on projected growth in power demand of 6% annually till 2022 in Telangana. There will be an additional demand due to the effect of electric mobility in the coming years. The proposal of Mecwel Power Private Limited is “timely and very essential” for meeting the power requirement of Telangana, the DPR said.

The annual coal consumption for the 300 MW power station is estimated at 2.01 million tonnes per annum with purchases both from the Singareni Collieries and international traders. A dedicated rail track will be laid up to the coal handling area of the plant from Mellacheruvu railway station when the coal was brought by rail from Singareni Collieries. The cost of power generation per kWh at the station for the first year of commercial operation worked out to ₹ 4.82 per kWh. The annual fixed operation and maintenance cost was considered at ₹ 3.20 crore per MW of generation based on 2017-18 as first year of operation and escalated at the rate of 6% per annum as per the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission norms.