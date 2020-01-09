Telangana

300 kg ganja smuggled in toys seized

more-in

With the police intensifying vigil along the Chintoor-Bhadrachalam inter-State highway, hitherto most preferred route by ganja smugglers, the inter-State gangs involved in smuggling of the contraband are finding new tactics to hoodwink law enforcement authorities.

Burgampadu police seized a huge consignment of ganja weighting over 300 kg worth about ₹ 40 lakh concealed in small packets wrapped in bamboo baskets and children’s toys at Sarapaka on Thursday morning.

Three persons including two women from Punjab, suspected to be ganja peddlers, were detained by the police with the contraband for questioning, sources said. A fortnight ago, the Khammam rural police confiscated a large quantity of ganja hidden underneath a load of bags containing chocolates and biscuits from a Meerut-bound container lorry.

Cases of seizure of ganja mostly originated from the Agency areas of neighbouring States .

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
gangs & organised crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 11:05:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/300-kg-ganja-smuggled-in-toys-seized/article30527084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY