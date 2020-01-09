300 kg ganja smuggled in toys seized

With the police intensifying vigil along the Chintoor-Bhadrachalam inter-State highway, hitherto most preferred route by ganja smugglers, the inter-State gangs involved in smuggling of the contraband are finding new tactics to hoodwink law enforcement authorities.
Burgampadu police seized a huge consignment of ganja weighting over 300 kg worth about ₹ 40 lakh concealed in small packets wrapped in bamboo baskets and children’s toys at Sarapaka on Thursday morning.
Three persons including two women from Punjab, suspected to be ganja peddlers, were detained by the police with the contraband for questioning, sources said. A fortnight ago, the Khammam rural police confiscated a large quantity of ganja hidden underneath a load of bags containing chocolates and biscuits from a Meerut-bound container lorry.
Cases of seizure of ganja mostly originated from the Agency areas of neighbouring States .
