300-foot wide greenfield road to connect ORR and RRR

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has prepared proposals for a 300-foot wide radial road connecting the Outer Ring Road with the proposed Regional Ring Road.

The 41.5 kilometre long road between Exit No. 13 of the ORR and Akuthotapalli village of Amangal mandal in Ranga Reddy district will be taken up as a greenfield project.

It is one of the nine radial roads proposed to be developed by the government as greenfield projects, connecting the ORR with the RRR, and the longest among them.

To be developed in two phases, the road will pass via the ‘Future City’, to reach the Skill Development University, both proposed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

In the first phase, the road will be developed for 18 kilometres up to Mirkhanpet village of Kandukur mandal, as per sources. The remaining stretch will be taken up in the second phase.

A total of 916 acres of land is set to be acquired in 15 villages of six mandals for the road, which include Kongarakhurd village in Maheshwaram mandal, Lemur, Thimmapur, Rachuloor, Gummadavelly, Panjaguda, Meerkhanpet and Mucherla in Kandukur mandal, Kadtal and Mudwin in Kadtal mandal, Amangal and Akuthotapally in Amangal mandal, Kurmidda in Yacharam mandal and Ferozguda and Kongarakalan villages in Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

Of the 916 acres required, a total 568 acres of the land is privately owned. Further 156 acres belongs to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, and 169 acres are reserve forest. Government land, assigned or encroached, is only 23 acres.

In order to circumvent the cost involved in land acquisition, a special Town Planning Scheme is being brought forth, by which HMDA will apply its land pooling scheme to the lands extending up to one kilometre on both sides of the road.

It is estimated that the net developable area would work out to close to 519 acres on both sides of the road, of which 354 acres would be left after development of infrastructure include roads, parks and other amenities. Of this, land owners’ share would be 60% while HMDA will own 40% as per the scheme.

