300-day Bahujana Rajyadhikara Yatra begins

RS Praveen Kumar launches the yatra from Khilashapur

RS Praveen Kumar launches the yatra from Khilashapur

Former IPS officer and coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party in Telangana R. S. Praveen Kumar launched his 300-day State-wide yatra, christened ‘Bahujana Rajyadikara Yatra’, from Khilashapur village in Jangaon district on Sunday.

Along with dozens of leaders from various fronts representing SC/ST, BCs and minority groups, he addressed a well-attended public meet to announce his plans about the journey, timed with the next State elections.

“We don’t need just a bhougolika (geographic) Telangana, but a bahujana Telangana. While everyone had fought for a separate Telangana, it is Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family and his associates that are enjoying the fruits,” he said, while affirming confidence that soon bahujans will occupy the political seat in the State.

Underlining the significance of Khilashapur village, the birth place of toddy-tapper turned political revolutionary Sarvai Papanna Goud, as the launching venue he said several more bahujan leaders will rise. The Jangaon district was also home of revolutionaries Chakali Ilamma and Doddi Komaraiah.

Like the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial in Hyderabad, “which commemorates sacrifices made by 99% bahujans”, from where he started his journey on Sunday, Mr. Praveen Kumar said Telangana too which comprises 99% of the bahujans are helpless and abandoned now.

“Their sacrifices shouldn’t go waste while a family of few continue to enjoy. Nahi chalega!” he exclaimed as the audience repeated in the chant.

Thirty-three lakh aspirants waiting for job notifications, about 13 lakh tenant farmers, RTC workers who led the 54-day long strike, 8000 field assistants removed from jobs and contract workers waiting for regularisation, have all fought for the separate Telangana, he said.

Mr. Praveen Kumar said he will reach out to the masses in the 300-day yatra to expose the failures of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, learn about people’s grievances and mobilise them for democracy and the ‘Bahujana Rajyadikaram’.

As part of the yatra, he said BSP leaders and cadres along with him will tour all nooks and corners and about 5,000 villages in the State to form ‘micro committees’ to bring about a revolution.