300 acres sanctioned for horticulture facility

HYDERABAD

26 February 2021 23:52 IST

KCR tells officials to come up with horticulture policy

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned 300 acres for the setting up of a Centre of Excellence in Horticulture within the campus of agriculture university at Rajendranagar for research activity into modern techniques of horticulture crops.

At a review meeting to discuss horticulture programmes in the State, Mr. Rao asked officials to come up with a horticulture policy in the context of Telangana State, its requirements, soils and climatic conditions.

Research activities

He called for strengthening horticulture university with the aim to step up research for expansion of horticulture cultivation.

He promised budget for development of basic infrastructure in horticulture university in the coming State budget. He decided to increase the intake of students at horticulture polytechnics at Vantimamidi and Ramagiri khilla, a release said.