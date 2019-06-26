30 students fall ill after suspected food poisoning

At least 30 students were hospitalised in a suspected case of food poisoning at the Government Model Residential Girls’ College in Kesavapatnam mandal here on Tuesday.
Sources said the students, after having potato curry for dinner on Monday, complained of stomach ache, diarrhea and vomiting. They were then taken to the nearest PHC for first aid and later shifted to government headquarters hospital in Karimnagar town.
The condition of six students undergoing treatment is stated to be serious. RDO Chennaiah visited the college and ordered an inquiry into the incident. Food samples have been sent for medical examination.
Dirty tank
Sources said the officials, who inspected the college following the incident, were shocked to find filth and moss in the overhead tank as that water is used for cooking food.
