30 stolen motorcycles recovered from three thieves 

Tukaramgate police arrested three motorcycle thieves and another person who reportedly received the vehicles, and seized from them 30 motorcycles.

The accused persons include one Mohammed Awais Ali, a scrap worker at Bholakpur, and two children in conflict with law. A car driver, Vithanala Srinivas, of Gandhinagar was the receiver of the stolen vehicles.

According to the police, it was probing the complaint of an East Marredpally resident who lost his motorcycle which he had parked outside his house at night.

During the course of the probe, the police nabbed a few offenders based on suspicion, and their interrogation led to information on 29 offences they allegedly committed in various places. Further, the agent who was buying the stolen motorcycles from them was also arrested and 30 motorcycles were recovered from him.