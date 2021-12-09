‘30 lakh members a birthday gift to Sonia’

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy at the launch of the Congress membership drive in the Kondangal constituency on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

09 December 2021 22:42 IST

TPCC chief launches digital membership drive in the State

Telangana Congress launched its digital membership drive at a Dalit Basti in Kodangal constituency with an aim to enrol 30 lakh members marking the birthday of AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy said December 9 was the day when Sonia Gandhi announced granting statehood to Telangana against odds and braving political backlash just to keep the promise she had made to people of Telangana.

“Congress will achieve the target of enrolling 30 lakh members and gift it to Ms. Sonia Gandhi,” he said while launching the drive along with AICC leader Praveen Chakravarty and TPCC leaders H. Venugopal, Deepak John, Shiv Sena Reddy and Chamala Kiran Reddy among others.

Advertising

Advertising

Before launching the drive, Congress leaders paid rich tributes to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and 12 others who were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy said Sonia Gandhi had decided to grant statehood for Telangana region to put an end to the era of discrimination and injustice and to enable Telangana youth to prosper on a par with others turning a 60-year old dream into a reality.

However, the TRS government had failed to fulfil the aspirations of common people and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had treated Telangana as his personal fiefdom making a mockery of the dream. Now it was the duty of Congress to ensure that Telangana was taken back from KCR’s family, he said.

The Congress chief said that every enrolled member would get a life insurance cover of ₹ 2 lakh as the party cared for its cadre and their families.

Mr. Revanth Reddy recalled the role played by Rajiv Gandhi in bringing the IT revolution and initiating the digital literacy programme.

Earlier, Mr. Praveen Chaktravarty said the membership drive in Telangana was emerging a model in the country.