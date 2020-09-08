30 heavy vehicle driver training schools to come up

HYDERABAD

08 September 2020 21:39 IST

Training in RTC to be decentralised

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday said training activity at the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will soon be decentralised and proposed setting up of 30 heavy motor vehicle driving training institutes (DTIs) in the State.

Mr Kumar made the announcement on completion of a year as Tranport Minister and said that these 30 DTIs would be established in district headquarters. These institutes would equip trainees with high quality course content keeping in view the Motor Vehicle Act and its rules. These DTIs would also help to tackle the shortage of skilled drivers in the automobile sector, he said.

The Transport Minister expressed satisfaction with the performance of the TSRTC’s cargo, courier and parcel service, and added that despite the COVID – 19 pandemic, there has been an increase in the passenger occupancy ratio. He expressed confidence that the transport juggernaut would bounce back soon.

Advertising

Advertising