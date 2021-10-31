30 fall ill after consuming spurious toddy, recovered

MEDAK

31 October 2021 17:28 IST

Excise officials seize chemical substance used for adulterating toddy

As many as 30 people were taken ill after consuming adulterated toddy, all of them reported vomiting and other symptoms. They were shifted to a private hospital and were later discharged after they recovered.

The incident took place at Ousualapally on Friday night. While some of them become unconscious, others have showed other symptoms and all were admitted in a private hospital for treatment. Following the incident Excise officials conducted a house-to-house checking and seized 12 kilograms of a chemical substance used for adulterating the liquor from the house of a person who runs a toddy shop. Samples were collected and sent to lab for testing. Results were awaited. Officials admitted that selling of spurious toddy is rampant in the area.

“Those who complained of vomiting and other symptoms were admitted in a hospital. After treatment they were discharged. There was no casualty,” said District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) B. Venkateswara Rao.

