30-bed hospital for workers at Yadadri power plant

29 June 2021 20:35 IST

Built at a cost of ₹1.25 crore, says Minister

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy accompanied by Transco and Genco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao on Tuesday inaugurated a 30-bed hospital for workers at the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPP) at Veerlapalem village of Damaracherla in the district.

Mr. Reddy said the hospital was built at a cost of ₹ 1.25 crore in a month’s duration, following directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to address the health needs of thousands of inter-State workers. The facility is equipped with oxygen cylinders, vaccination service, besides other resources and is sufficiently staffed, he added.

The work on the plant, in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, is going on with some 4000 workers and nearly half of them left for their homes in Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other parts and are yet to return.

According to officials, as of Tuesday nearly 1000 workers were vaccinated against COVID-19. And vaccination measures were being readied for the remaining strength.

Mr. Reddy and Mr. Rao along with executives of the Plant later participated in tree plantation on the premises.