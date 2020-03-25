3-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

Two more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Telangana on Wednesday, including a three-year-old child. The total number of cases in Telangana stands at 41, including one person who was discharged.

The patient (P) number 40 is a 43-year-old woman, who does not have any international travel history. She is a family member and primary contact of P34- a 49-year-old man from Kokapet, Rangareddy, who has travel history to London. He was confirmed positive on Tuesday. P40 is a case of local transmission.

P41 is a three-year-old boy with travel history to Saudi Arabia. Condition of both the patients is stable.

P40 is sixth case of local transmission in the State as the patient does not have any travel history, is a contact of a positive patient and tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, three such cases were detected. On multiple occasions, officials have been urging foreign returnees or who has been in transit to be under quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival in India.

Besides, quarantine was also recommended for people who have come in contact with a COVID-19 confirmed case. If any of them develop symptoms, they can contact nearest government hospital and for queries, dial health help line ‘104’.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao has appealed to people to adhere to lockdown and stay indoors.

Ends//