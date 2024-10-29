GIFT a SubscriptionGift
3 working journalists’ unions meet over speedy allotment of house sites

Published - October 29, 2024 09:56 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three working journalists’ unions have resolved to collectively strive to ensure speedy allotment of house sites to eligible journalists in Khammam constituency.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting attended by TUWJ (IJU) district president Vanam Venkateshwarlu, TUWJ (TJF) district president Akuthota Adinarayana and TUJF (F) district president Palla Kondal Rao and State Electronic Media Association leader N. Venkat Rao, among others, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The representatives of the three unions have decided to extend full cooperation to the Sthambadri Journalists’ Housing Society. The meeting further resolved to submit a memoranda to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Collector Muzammil Khan, requesting allotment of house sites to all eligible journalists at the earliest.

