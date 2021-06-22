3 suspended over ‘lock-up’ death

Rachakonda Police Commissioner issues orders

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Tuesday ordered suspension of three police officers at Addagudur in the district, for negligence in handling investigation allegedly leading to the ‘custodial death’ of one Mariamma.

Station sub-inspector V. Maheshwar, constables Rasheed and Janaiah have been suspended, a release from the office stated.

Earlier, TPCC SC Cell chairman N. Preetham had alleged that the station officers had beaten Mariamma, her son Uday and his friend Shiva. He alleged that Mariamma, belonging to Scheduled Caste and hailing from Chintakani of Khammam, who had been a maid at a pastor’s house in Addagudur and later faced robbery charges, collapsed in the station because of police torture. Female officers had not accompanied Mariamma and she was kept at the police station overnight, he alleged.