Three students test COVID-positive

Three students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Julurupadu mandal headquarters town tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to sources, an Intermediate first year student of the residential educational institution for girls showed symptoms of coronavirus infection on Wednesday night. She was taken to the designated health facility on Thursday morning, where she was tested positive for COVID-19.

A team from the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) rushed to the KGBV and conducted Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) on all the students and staff of the KGBV.

Two more students of Intermediate first year of the institution were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The three students were sent to their homes and the entire premises of the institution was sanitised as per the COVID-19 safety regulations.


