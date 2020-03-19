3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

HYDERABAD

19 March 2020 23:48 IST

All the three have travel history to foreign countries

Three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday. This takes the total number of cases in the State to 16, including the index (first ) case who was discharged last week after recovering completely.

The 14th patient is a man who travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad on March 14. On developing virus symptoms on March 17, he was isolated at a government hospital and samples were collected. The person tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The people he came into contact with him were traced and placed under home quarantine. The Health department is waiting for details of passengers in the flight he took.

The 15th case travelled from London to Hyderabad via Dubai, and developed symptoms. He was isolated at a government hospital on Wednesday and tested positive on Thursday. The sixteenth case travelled from London to Hyderabad, and tested positive on Thursday.

Till Wednesday night, 13 cases were reported including eight Indonesians, part of a 10-member team, who travelled from New Delhi to Ramagundem, Telangana, from March 13-14. From Ramagundem railway station, they travelled by road to reach Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, Health officials have appealed to people who have returned from COVID-19 affected countries, or who have been in contact with a person with travel history to remain in home isolation for 14 days from the time of their arrival in India irrespective of whether they have symptoms or not. They were asked to self-notify at the nearest government hospital immediately after onset of symptoms. They can call ‘104’ health helpline for queries related to COVID-19. Officials have also advised people to avoid visits to crowded places like malls, cinema halls etc.