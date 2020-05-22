3 more succumb to COVID in Telangana

22 May 2020 22:15 IST

19 migrants among 62 new positive cases

Three more patients succumbed to COVID in Telangana on Friday, taking the toll in the State to 48. This is the fourth day in a row that that the State is reporting COVID deaths . Besides, 62 more samples tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. This is the second highest number of positive cases this month. The highest was 79 recorded on May 11.

The new cases include 42 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area , one from Rangareddy and 19 are migrants. Of the total 1,761 cases detected till date, 670 are active cases, 1,043 were discharged, and 48 died.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender who spoke to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday, discussed the surge in positive cases with the arrival of migrants to the State.

A total of 19 migrants tested positive for the virus and with this 118 migrants have tested COVID-positive .

Nine persons, who returned from Mumbai, tested positive for coronavirus in various parts of Jagtial district on Friday.Official sources said that five persons tested positive from Dharmapuri mandal, two persons from Kodimial mandal and one each from Kathalapur and Gollapalli mandals. All the persons have been shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. Jagtial district has so far recorded 32 positive cases till date.

Three persons from Narayanakhed in Sangareddy have tested COVID-positive. According to sources, a person from Garigegam of Sirgapur mandal in Narayanakhed area who migrated to Hyderabad about two decades ago returned to the village on May 10 and developed symptoms of the virus and shifted to Gandhi Hospital on May 19 tested positive. Officials have shifted 26 persons who came into contact with him to isolation at Sangareddy. His wife, son and daughter also tested positive and were shifted to Gandhi Hospital. (With inputs from our Correspondents in Karimnagar and Sangareddy)